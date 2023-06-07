Centre trying to prevent truth behind Odisha train crash from coming out: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-ruled Centre alleging that there were attempts to suppress the cause of the train accident in Odisha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was engaged to probe into the June 2 triple train crash but pieces of evidence have already been removed, Banerjee claimed.

She was speaking at a programme organised by the West Bengal government to hand over cheques and appointment letters to the next of kin of those residents of the state who were killed or injured in the accident that occurred in Balasore district of Odisha.

The chief minister said that 103 people of West Bengal were killed in the incident and 86 of them could be identified so far. She also said that 172 suffered major injuries while 635 had minor injuries.

“There are attempts to suppress the reason behind the Balasore accident, while Delhi has sent the CBI to 14-16 municipalities,” Banerjee said.

The central probe agency on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies.

“You (BJP government) will not be able to suppress the truth. I want the truth to come out. Family members of those injured and killed in the accident also want to know the reason for the accident. The culprit behind it must face strict punishment,” she said.

“I have visited Odisha twice in the last few days to provide support to injured train accident victims recuperating in various hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” she added.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

In all, 288 people died in the accident and more than 1,200 were injured.