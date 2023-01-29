Centre uses companies like LIC to help Adani, other businessmen: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) stated on Sunday in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party that the situation in the country is deteriorating day by day due to the unfortunate policies adopted by the Union Government. As such, KCR directed the party MPs to expose the Centre in the Parliament Budget session.

CM KCR said that the mistakes committed by the Centre should be brought to the attention of the country

by acting strategically and raise the voice on the state people’s issues as well as the country during the Parliament session. He further said that CM KCR has made it clear that the BRS should join other parties which come together and expose the centre in both houses of Parliament.

BRS Parliamentary Party meeting was held at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The meeting lasted for more than four hours and several issues were discussed. The meeting expressed concern that the negligent and perilous policies followed by the Center is causing immense damage to India.

“The Centre is giving arbitrarily the hard earned people’s money to their corporate friends. The central government is showing special affection towards its friendly corporate forces and waived off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees. In public sector companies like LIC, shares are being transferred to big businessmen like Adani aimlessly,” said KCR.

The CM further said that the country is watching the hollowness of the companies which are losing lakhs of crores of rupees on a daily basis as the value of their shares plunged suddenly.

“It is clear that their profits are not all wealth. The Centre is making irreparable loss by privatising all the country’s assets to contribute such financial irregularities. Both the houses of Parliament should raise their voices against the dangerous economic policies followed by the central government which is helping the private sector to gain profits and people bear the brunt of losses,” he added.

Discussing Telangana’s governor and the situation of other states KCR said, “It is undemocratic the Center is using the Governors as their henchmen to weaken the states. The BRS MPs should strongly oppose the evil policies of using the system of governors, who are supposed to be negotiators between the central states while performing their constitutional duties, for their own political interests in the Parliament. The governors are deliberately delaying the decisions taken by the state cabinet, the legislative assembly and the legislative council as well,” he said.

KCR also commented on the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential goods which are increasing abnormally.

“The Center is not serious on the common man’s life which is burdened day by day by rising prices. CM KCR directed the MPs the sufferings and hardships of the common people across the country should be brought to the attention of the people of the country through both houses of the Parliament,” he added.

The CM also made it clear that the Central government is not serious about the promises made to Telangana under the AP reorganization act, and the MPs should raise their voice in this regard. CM KCR said the MPs should raise their voices in the Parliament for many rights that Telangana deserves.