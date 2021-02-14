Centre will not make any area into a Union Territory: Kishan Reddy

By SM Bilal|   Published: 14th February 2021 7:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that they would not turn any area of the country into a union territory.

He made this statement while responding to a statement of his rival party MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on the floor of the Parliament.

Speaking to media persons along with the party candidate for the upcoming graduate MLC elections to Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar MLC seat, Reddy said that Owais had left the parliament by the time his question was answered. He said that the center would develop all areas of the country including Hyderabad:

Targeting the CM of the state KCR, he said that the attitude of the CM was meant to hurt the souls of separate Telangana state martyrs.

He alleged that the CM had brought the issue of the filling up of government jobs by keeping in view of the upcoming elections. He asked the CM as to why he did not fill up teachers’ vacancies during the last seven years of his rule

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 14th February 2021 7:32 pm IST
Back to top button