Centre will not make any area into a Union Territory: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that they would not turn any area of the country into a union territory.

He made this statement while responding to a statement of his rival party MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on the floor of the Parliament.

Speaking to media persons along with the party candidate for the upcoming graduate MLC elections to Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar MLC seat, Reddy said that Owais had left the parliament by the time his question was answered. He said that the center would develop all areas of the country including Hyderabad:

Targeting the CM of the state KCR, he said that the attitude of the CM was meant to hurt the souls of separate Telangana state martyrs.

He alleged that the CM had brought the issue of the filling up of government jobs by keeping in view of the upcoming elections. He asked the CM as to why he did not fill up teachers’ vacancies during the last seven years of his rule