Ceremony organized to tribute Janab Abid Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Bazm-e-Kehkashan organized a ceremony to tribute to the global service of Janab Abid Ali Khan, founder of the Siasat and a famous journalist.

This ceremony was held on November 12, on the occasion of death anniversary of Abid Ali Khan. Poet Zaheer Nasri sends tribute to Abid Ali Khan and said that his service of journalism is an example for us and we should follow his foot-steps.

Further he said that he struggle for long time and worked hard for the existence of the Urdu language that today the Siasat Daily is most favourable newspaper for the one who loves Urdu.

Prominent leader, Mohammad Mazhar Hussain Shaheed, Javeed Alam engineer, Dr. Sadat Ali, Abdur Rahman, Waheed Shah Qadri, Yusuf Bin Nasir and others also pays tribute to Janab Abid Ali Khan. The speakers also said that the editor of The Siasat Daily, Janab Zahid Ali Khan, Managing Editor Janab Zaheer Uddin Ali Khan and the Editor of Siasat Janab Amir Ali Khan also working hard for its position.

