Certain bills not signed as queries not addressed by state govt: Kerala Governor

Kozhikode: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday defended his decision to keep certain bills, including the ones on appointments in universities and appointing eminent academicians as Chancellors of varsities, saying his queries regarding those pieces of legislation were yet to be addressed by the ruling Left government.

Khan’s response to reporters’ query on the issue comes two days after the state government said it might explore legal options if the bills passed by it are not signed by him, “as this prolonged uncertainty is not good for the people of the state”.

The Governor said it was the Constitutional duty of the Chief Minister to brief him on a regular basis.

“I have written letters (regarding the bills) about at least nine months back. Acknowledgement has come, final reply never comes. The CM does not wish to brief me about anything. What can I do?

“The ministers come, but unfortunately, they are not in the know of things. When I raise questions, they keep silent. Then what to do?” he said.

On Tuesday, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev had said that the bills brought by the ruling LDF and passed by the state assembly provide for a collective decision making, including the Chancellor of universities, with regard to functioning of the varsities.

“If it (approval for the bills) does not come, we will have to deal with it legally. We made the laws as we are entitled and empowered to do so under the Constitution and even according to the Supreme Court.

“However, we have no idea why he (the Governor) has not signed. We expect that he will sign, but this prolonged uncertainty will not be good for the people of the state,” Rajeev had said at a meet-the-press held in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was responding to a query on what the government plans to do regarding the unsigned bills amending various provisions of the University Laws governing appointments, including that of Vice-Chancellors, in the varsities and also replacing the Governor as the Chancellor of universities with eminent academicians.

The bills which were passed in September — regarding appointments in varsities — and in December — on replacing the Governor as Chancellor with eminent academicians — are still pending Khan’s approval.

Regarding the bill related to appointments in the varsities, the Governor had alleged that it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of “unqualified relatives” of high profile politicians of the state.

On the other bills which aim to replace him as Chancellor with eminent academicians, he had said that he might refer it to the President of India.