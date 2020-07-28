CES cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention, announces all-digital experience

CES has cancelled its 2021 convention in Las Vegas and announced an all-digital experience that will take its place.

The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

The CTA says it plans to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.