C’garh: 3 COVID-19 patients discharged, active cases now 3

Raipur: Three COVID-19 patients in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur were discharged from hospital on Sunday, the number of such recovered persons now touching seven, said health officials.
The state currently has three active COVID-19 cases.
“Three patients, including two women, hailing from the capital, were discharged after two consecutive tests returned negative. All are in the 21-24 age group. They had travelled abroad,” a health official said.
The three active cases now are a 21-year-old man who had been to London and was admitted here on March 31, a 16- year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, both from Korba, and a man who tested positive on March 25 and is undergoing treatment in Rajnandgaon, he said.
“Three more coronavirus patients have been discharged from AIIMS after being cured. 7 out of 10 have now been cured.
I hope the remaining three will soon return home after being cured,” tweeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
