C’garh: Cops in Surguja range to be rewarded for lockdown duty

Raipur: Police personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja range will receive a cash prize every day for their performance during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a senior police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ratanlal Dangi, who came up with the idea, said police personnel were ensuring strict compliance of the prohibitory orders and also helping people during the lockdown.

Policemen, who were on field duty, were staying away from their families to avoid the risk of spreading the deadly infection, he said.

“Starting Tuesday, we decided to give out daily cash rewards to them to boost their morale,” he said.

Around 8,000 district force personnel are deployed in the range, comprising Surguja, Jashpur, Koriya, Balrampur and Surajpur districts, in the northern part of the state.

A station house officer, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and five constables from each of the five districts will be shortlisted for the daily reward by the concerned superintendent of police, he said.

Apart from this, senior police officials will be given commendation letters on the basis of their performances, which will be included in their service records, he added.

So far, no confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Surguja division, where over 5,700 people, most of them with travel history abroad or to affected states, are under home quarantine.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.