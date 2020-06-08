C’garh: Lightning kills 2 boys, injures man in Balrampur

Korba: Two boys were killed and a 35-year-old man injured in a lightning strike in Murkal village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Rajesh Kushwaha (35), his son Shivam (12) and his nephew Akshya (13) took shelter under a tree due to sudden rains, a Basantpur police station official said.

“While Shivam and Akshya died on the spot, Rajesh sustained grievous burn injuries. A case has been registered,” he added.

Source: PTI

