Chadha asks commuters to turn off car engines at red light

New Delhi, Oct 19 : Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Monday took to Delhi streets to urge commuters at the busy intersection of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Chowk, near Rajendra Place Metro Station, to do their bit to make the national capital clean and green.

This was done as part of the government’s ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ campaign.

Chadha said, “We can see our neighbouring states’ apathy towards fighting air pollution. Some continue to burn stubble, which is the biggest cause of air pollution; some refuse to ban DG sets, which contribute as much as 18 per cent to the total pollution, while others are operating brick kilns. It’s evident that they don’t care about the respiratory health of their residents, leave alone Delhi’s.”

He added that steps like turning off car engines at red lights can help in making the situation less critical.

The Rajinder Nagar MLA, along with several volunteers of his constituency, went to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Chowk with posters exhorting the commuters to turn off their car engines.

“Our volunteers, spread across the city at similarly busy intersections, have been requesting commuters to turn off their car engines at red lights. We will be doing this during the evening peak hour traffic as well,” he said.

Chadha expressed his happiness with how commuters have been supporting the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign, beginning their busy week with a green start. He credited them for being able to bring down pollution by 25 per cent in the past.

Delhi has around one crore registered vehicles, and according to experts, the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ initiative can help in decreasing PM 10 by 1.5 tonnes and PM 2.5 by 0.4 tonnes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.