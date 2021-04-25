“Chained like an animal in hospital”, Journo Siddique Kappan’s wife writes to CJI Ramana

New Delhi: The wife of Kerala based Journalist Siddique Kappan, Raihanth Kappan has written a letter, through Advocate Wills Mathews, addressed to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking his immediate intervention to release Kappan from Mathura Medical College to Mathura Jail as his “life is in extreme danger”.

The letter states that Kappan (who has recently tested Positive for COVID-19) is chained like an animal in a cot of the Medical College Hospital, Mathura, without mobility, and that he is not able to take food, go to toilet for the last more than 4 days, and is very critical.

The letter submits that the Writ of Habeas Corpus (seeking Kappan’s release) petition filed on 06th October 2020 which was supposed to be disposed of on 09th March 2021 had not been disposed of despite it being listed it more than 7 times.

Thus, the letter prays that immediate steps/ necessary orders are passed to release Kappan from the Medical college Hospital back to the Mathura Jail as an interim relief, till the disposal of the mentioning application filed on 22nd April 2021.

–Livelaw