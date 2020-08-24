Chairman Minority Commission meets AE Uzma Fatima’s parents

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission Mohammed Qamaruddin visited the house of Assistant Engineer TSGENCO Uzma Fatima, who died in a fire accident at Hydel power station of the Srisailam project at Eagalapenta.

While meeting Mohammed Abdul Haq Zubair, father of Uzma Fatima, Mohammed Qamaruddin expressed condolences on the sudden tragic death of his daughter.

On the occasion, Mr Mohammed Qamaruddin said that Uzma Fatima was an extraordinary brilliant girl who was topper in all classes. He said she was also very brave girl. The survivors of the accident told that Uzma Fatima saved four lives before losing hers.

Mr Qamaruddin prayed for the maghfirah of Uzma Fatima. He prayed to Almighty to grant her highest place in Jannah.

He asked father and family members of Uzma Fatima to approach him if they need any help.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Congress MP Revant Reddy, former opposition leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the home of Uzma Fatima, Assistant Engineer.

