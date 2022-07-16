Chairman of MS Education Academy performs marriages of sons, daughter in simple ceremony

Hyderabad: In the midst of a campaign against extravagance in Muslim marriages Mohammad Latif Khan founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy performed the marriages of his two sons and a daughter in a simple ceremony setting an example for others to emulate.

The Nikah ceremony of this collective family marriage was held at Shahi Masjid public garden on Thursday after Maghrib prayer in the presence of scholars, political leaders, higher government officials, and other prominent citizens of the city.

By avoiding extravagance of costly ceremonies Khan arranged marriages of five poor girls.

Mohammed Aamir Khan, the elder son of Mohammad Latif Khan married daughter of Abdul Hai Sharif and Khan’s second son Mohammed Ilyas Khan married daughter of Rahmatullah Sharif while Khan’s daughter married Hafiz Muhammad Inamullah Sharif son of Mohammed Abdul Hai Sharif.

One more Nikaah was performed in this collective ceremony as Mohammed Attaullah Sharif son of Mohammed Abdul Hai Sharif married the daughter of Mohammad Rahmatullah Sharif.

Maulana Mufti Tajamul Hussain delivered a sermon before the Nikah while Maulana Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahim Ba-Naim solemnized Nikahs.

The distinguished guests present on the occasion were Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmud Ali, Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat Daily Aamer Ali Khan and other prominent religious, political and social personalities.

Anwar Ahmad and Moazzam Hussain Directors of MS Education Academy received the guests.