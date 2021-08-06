Chak de India part 2 on cards? Indian women’s hockey coach drops hint

Mumbai: Chak De India is one of the most loved films of Shah Rukh Khan, even though the film did not perform well when it was released back in 2007. With time the film got its due recognition making it one of the most popular films of this generation.

As the women’s hockey team was killing it at the Olympics, netizens could not help but relate the event to Chak De! India where SRK played the coach of Indian women’s hockey team, and draw the similarities between the reality and the film.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday was offered a ‘part 2’ of his 2007 film Chak De! India. It came from none other than Sjoerd Marijne, the coach of the India women’s hockey team. Sjoerd also thanked Shah Rukh for ‘all the love and support’.

Taking to Twitter, Sjoerd wrote, “Thank you @srk for all the love ! It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say?” Though Sjoerd shared the tweet for Shak Rukh, he tagged a different handle.

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

His tweet came a few hours after Shah Rukh said, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory.” The women’s hockey team couldn’t win the bronze medal as they lost the match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The conversation between Shah Rukh and Sjoerd on Twitter started a few days ago after the women’s hockey team created history by entering the semifinals of the Olympics, for the first time. Earlier, Sjoerd had tweeted a picture with the team and wrote, “Sorry family, I coming again later,” followed by emojis.

Reacting to the tweet, Shah Rukh, who had essayed the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan in the sports drama Chak De! India, had encouraged the team to bring home a gold medal. He had tweeted, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” In the film, his character lead the Indian women’s hockey team to a win against Australia in the World Cup.

Rani Rampal and her team might have lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain on Friday but as coach Marijne said, the hockey girls have inspired millions with their performances at the Tokyo Olympics.