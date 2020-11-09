‘Chalo Nandyala’ for justice to Salaam family soon: TDP

Amaravati, Nov 10 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will give a call for ‘Chalo Nandyala’ protests soon in the light of a family of four committing suicide by throwing themselves under a good train in Kurnool district recently due to alleged police harassment.

TDP spokesperson Nagul Meera alleged that leaders from the ruling YSRCP party in Nandyala had extended all support to the persons who harassed and abetted the suicides of Abdul Salaam and family.

“Jaganmohan Reddy Government was weakening and undermining the entire police force in the state without allowing officials to discharge their duties in a free and fearless manner,” alleged Meera.

He said there was political interference with respect to the false cases filed against Salaam.

Meera said ‘Chalo Nandyala’ protests will focus on ensuring justice to Salaam’s family members.

“Government was trying to escape from its responsibility of bringing the guilty to book by giving financial assistance. This would be of no use since all the family members ended their lives because of the unbearable harassment,” he said.

According to the TDP leader, YSRCP regime in the past 18 months has become very unpopular because of atrocities and misdeeds.

“There was no effort on the part of the ministers to do even a small amount of good to the society. All walks of Andhra society were badly affected because of the thoughtless policies,” he asserted.

Meera said Muslim minorities and other communities will take up a statewide agitation until the state government comes down and corrects its mistakes.

“All sections of people were already vexed with this government’s destruction and demolitions. At the earliest opportunity, AP voters were eager to give the strongest lesson ever to the chief minister and his MLAs,” he said.

Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14) committed suicide on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.