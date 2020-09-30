‘Chandamama’ artist Sivasankar passes away leaving a legacy behind

By Rasia HashmiUpdated: 30th September 2020 1:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: Legendary artist KC Sivasankar passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 29 at the age of 97. He contributed to the field of art for over 60 years. He illustrated for popular children’s magazine Chandamama. The artist was best known for illustrating the Vikram Vetala series. Sivasanka was the last of the original Chandamama team at the time of his passing.

Born in 1927 at a village in Erode, Sivasankar developed passion for art at an early age. Filmmakers B Nagi Reddi who founded Chandamama, a periodical magazine for children originally in Telugu, hired Sivasankar in 1952. The magazine was later published in 13 Indian languages.

Twitterati mourned Sivasankar’s demise with many fondly recalling his contributions to the field of art.

