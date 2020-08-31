Chandan Roy Sanyal: ‘Aashram’ raises socially relevant questions about faith

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 8:32 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 31 : Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal recalls having an immersive and fun experience while working on the web series Aashram, which, he feels, raises socially relevant questions about faith.

The series revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. In the Prakash Jha directorial, which recently released on OTT, Chandan essays the role of the main aide to and partner-in-crime of a conniving self-styled godman Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

Chandan shared that while Baba is the face of the Aashram, his character Bhopa Swami carries out the operations.

” ‘Aashram’ raises socially relevant questions about faith and how far scammers of faith go for their greed. It was an immersive and fun experience to be someone who would stop at nothing to satiate their avarice. A big thanks to viewers and critics for conveying their appreciation,” said Chandan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

