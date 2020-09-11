Chandan Roy Sanyal bonds with ‘Pink’ director over cinema

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says he bonded with Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury over cinema while working on their current project together.

The actor and the filmmaker collaborate on “Forbidden Love”, an anthology that comprises four films that explore the themes of love, relationships and marriage. Chandan stars in the film directed by Chowdhury.

Titled “Rules Of The Game”, the suspense-thriller revolves around a couple in their thirties, who want to jazz up their relationship with role play but one of them takes it too far. Chandan plays the husband and Aahana Kumra plays the wife.

“It was an amazing experience for me to be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. We bonded over cinema big time and I have admired him for his work, especially ‘Pink’. Sharing the screen with Aahana for such a gripping film was awesome. She is exceptional,” said Chandan.

Among other projects, he also has “Woh Teen Din” and Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s untitled project coming up.

