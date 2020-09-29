Chandan Roy Sanyal: ‘Rules Of The Game’ intensified the thrill of acting for me

Mumbai, Sep 29 : Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says his latest project intensified the thrill of acting for him.

Chandan’s new project is the four-film anthology, “Forbidden Love”, which depicts the themes of love, relationships and marriage.

He stars in one of the four films of the anthology titled “Rules Of The Game”. Co-starring Aahana Kumra, it is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of the “Pink” fame.

In this film, Chandan essays the role of a husband eager to revive the spark in his married life.

” ‘Rules Of The Game’ intensified the thrill of acting for me. I was excited to have the opportunity to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Anybody who has seen the film will agree that it is an unusual story,” said Chandan.

