Chandan Roy Sanyal: Stay at home if you want to enjoy Durga Puja next year

Kolkata, Oct 24 : The Calcutta High Court has limited the number of visitors at Durga Puja pandals to 45 at a time this year, in an attempt to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal supports this idea and suggests that people not venture out during the festival.

“I support the idea of people not flocking to Puja pandals this year. I think it is important because it is Covid-19 time and people should stay home and make their offerings to the Goddess from home. I know it is tough for Bengalis not to venture out wearing new clothes during Durga Puja, shop, eat out, have bhog and spend time with their family and friends, but if you want to see next year’s Puja and have double the fun, you have to make sure you stay safe and don’t catch the virus,” Chandan told IANS.

Chandan’s latest Bengali film “Rawkto Rawhoshyo” has just released in theatres across the state and the actor believes it would be a good idea to go watch the film in theatres rather than flock to the pandals.

“You can go and watch my film Rawkto Rawhoshyo in the theatre while maintaining social distancing and enjoy the Puja. It is a murder mystery, an emotional thriller. I just hope people like it,” he said.

Going down memory lane, Chandan recalled his experience of attending Durga Puja in Delhi in his growing-up years.

He shared: “Durga Puja in Delhi in my growing-up years was amazing. We used to visit Kalibari, have bhog, wear new clothes, spend time chatting with friends at the pandal and enjoy the festival.”

Coming back to limitations imposed upon this year’s festivities due to the pandemic, the actor shared: “I know there can’t be any alternative to the fun of visiting your parar Puja (local Puja pandal). Any Bengali knows the warmth, energy and excitement of Durga Puja. Going to the pandals, dressing up nicely, meeting friends is all very exciting. With the shankh (conch), ghonta (prayer bell), dhunuchi dance and the whole fragrance in the air, it is a different experience you can’t match it. But this year, we must stay at home and look forward to the festivities next year.”

