Chandan Roy Sanyal teams up with veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta again

Mumbai, July 29 : Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has teamed up once again with four-time National Award winning Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta for a new untitled film.

Chandan has worked in Dasgupta’s earlier projects “Urojahaj” (2018) and “Tope” (2016).

Currently in the scripting stage, the film revolves around a female journalist who faces serious problems at the workplace that affect her personal life. Chandan has been cast as the male lead in the film.

“I’m super excited and grateful to have such a celebrated film director show confidence in my craft. His films have won recognition at international film festivals world over and it will be my honour to collaborate with him for the third time,” Chandan said.

“This film is about the castigation that a female journalist faces at her workplace. For a man to understand the plight of working women, it takes depth, sensitivity and empathy. Dasgupta sir has all this and more. That’s what makes the project compelling for me,” he added.

