Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan’s grave

Irrfan, who had been battling a neuroendocrine tumor, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

By Mansoor Updated: 21st September 2020 5:34 pm IST

Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal visited actor Irrfan Khans resting place in the city, and says that he took a piece of his former co-star back along with his blessings.

Chandan and Irrfan had starred together in the 2013 film “D-Day” and “Jazbaa“, which released in 2015.

Sharing photos of Irrfan’s grave in Versova burial ground, Chandan tweeted: “Was missing Irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today I went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan.”

READ:  US stocks drop on dampened market sentiment

Irrfan, who had been battling a neuroendocrine tumor, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: “The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr. Rishi Kapoor’s hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on iTunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now .#death.”

Source: IANS
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close