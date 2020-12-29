Chandigarh not to impose night curfew

Chandigarh, Dec 29 : As Chandigarh witnesses a gradual fall in Covid-19 cases, the administration on Tuesday decided to not impose any additional restrictions, including the night curfew, on New Year’s Eve.

Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore took this decision after a review meeting with the Principal Secretary, Health, the Director General of Police and the Deputy Commissioner.

However, he directed the DGP to ensure that the existing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and the restrictions on a number of persons and opening and closing of hotels and restaurants should be strictly enforced.

However, as a precautionary measure, the Administrator appealed to the residents not to crowd public places, and positively return to the comforts of their homes by 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, so far, the city has not reported any case of new strain virus found in the UK.

