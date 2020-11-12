Chandigarh to continue ban on crackers

Chandigarh, Nov 12 : Listed as a non-attainment city, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to continue the ban on crackers.

Rejecting the review petition to lift the cracker ban by traders, Advisor Manoj Parida passed the order to ban the crackers under the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

The Central Pollution Control Board has notified this city as one of the non-attainment cities, or those whose air quality is worse than the prescribed standards.

Also, on review of the Covid-19 situation, it was noted that the number of positive cases were rising in the Union Territory, reads the order.

