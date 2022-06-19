Chandrababu decries ‘midnight demolition’ at party leader’s house

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday decried the ‘midnight demolition’ of the house wall of party leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu in Narsipatnam.

Naidu asserted that the latest attack on the residence of their senior party leader was part of the Jagan Reddy government’s vendetta against the opposition leaders.

The TDP chief alleged that the Chief Minister was making selected attacks on the strong BC leaders of the TDP all over the state. Fabricated cases were being filed and arrests were being made of these BC leaders.

Naidu said that the attack on the house of Ayyanna Patrudu took place only because he exposed the YSRCP regime’s failures at the Chodavaram Mini Mahanadu. Out of frustration, the ruing party made midnight attack on the TDP leader’s house, he said.

Naidu asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no courage to answer to the questions raised by Ayyanna Patrudu. This is why the CM was resorting to demolition.

The TDP chief said the party would stand by the side of Ayyanna Patrudu in this critical hour.

Earlier, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YSRCP rulers were resorting to intimidating attacks out of frustration over the latest massive success of Chandrababu Naidu’s public meetings in north Andhra. The Government was clearly terrified of the rising anti-establishment wave among all sections of the people, he said.

Lokesh said he was feeling pity for Jagan Reddy for relying on ‘victimisation politics’ even after completing three years as the Chief Minister. Since the YSRCP government had nothing to highlight before the public, they were perpetrating attacks and demolition.