Chandrababu Naidu begins ‘deeksha’ for central govt intervention against drug mafia

Amaravati: TDP National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday began his 36-hour ‘deeksha’ demanding the Central Government to intervene to save the people of Andhra Pradesh from the drug mafia and from the undemocratic, fascist regime.

Naidu said that CM Jaganmohan Reddy was growing impatient over the increasing public resentment against his Government’s atrocities, all round corruption and attacks on all constitutional institutions. Tuesday’s attack on TDP main office was not a sporadic, isolated incident but a culmination of two and half years of lawless, anarchic and oppressive regime.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres on the occasion, the TDP chief reminded the Centre that the dark activities of the AP ganja mafia was not limited to AP but spread to Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States. The youth of the country and the whole race would get devitalised and enervated if it was not protected from the internal aggression by the drug smuggling gangs.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his demand for invoking Article 356 since AP in its present situation was a fit case for imposition of the President’s rule. The TDP had never made such a demand in the past and it was not in the habit of making such momentous demands considering the need to overlook stray mistakes by some individuals. But, the lapses of the Jaganmohan Reddy Government crossed all limits. The future of the whole State and the country was at stake now.

Naidu recalled how the Hyderabad Police Commissioner had talked about ganja supply from dens in Narsipatnam, Paderu, Sileru and other places in Andhra Pradesh. After this, the Telangana Chief Minister went on to vow to make their State drug-free. The Central agencies seized 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port, when it was being transported in the name of a Vijayawada firm. Each kg of it was costing Rs. 8 Cr to 10 Cr. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police said there were no AP links to this.

The TDP chief told the Centre that the Jagan Reddy regime was responsible for the organised mafia gangs which were exploiting drugs, sand, liquor, land, mine and all resources in the State. Wherever ganja was seized in the country, its origin was traced to Andhra. Ganja valued at Rs. 8,000 Cr was being cultivated in over 25,000 acres in the State. They were using exclusive WhatsApp groups to deliver ganja all over the country.

Stressing the need for saving democratic spirit, Chandrababu Naidu said that he had seen many Chief Ministers but nobody caused such permanent damage as Jagan Reddy was doing now. Irreparable damage and destruction was being done in AP because of CM Jagan’s short sighted, money minded approach. Jagan Reddy was using his own companies to sell his own spurious liquor brands through his own regime’s shops.

Naidu deplored that the state-sponsored terrorism by the CM and the DGP was reaching new heights in AP these days. A Member of Parliament became a victim of custodial torture. YSRCP’s own MP Raghu Rama Raju was taken into unlawful custody and beaten up during night hours. The Jagan regime made countless attacks on the autonomy of the courts, the Election Commission, opposition parties and general public. Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was put to psychological and financial torture till his death.

The TDP chief said that their party became a number one target for CM Jagan Reddy just because it was in the forefront of the fight against the misdeeds, scams and lapses of the YCP Government from the beginning. It was the Chief Minister and his party which were whipping up feelings along caste and religious lines to take political mileage. Can the ruling party leaders come for a debate on the use of abusive language.