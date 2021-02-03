Chandrababu orchestrating attacks on TDP leaders: YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 3 : Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V.Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself was orchestrating attacks on his own party men.

He said this after Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national spokesperson was attacked in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

“Chandrababu agitated for conducting Panchayati polls but is struggling to find candidates now. To divert this humiliation from public attention, he is orchestrating attack conspiracies on his own party men,” alleged Reddy.

He claimed, “What more could be expected from a person who demolished temples?

“Chandrababu’s case is like a thief shouting that a thief has come. In the investigation, it was revealed that TDP leaders paid Rs 30,000 to the culprits who broke God’s idol. TDP conspiracies behind temple attacks are slowly emerging, that’s why the yellow gang leader is mum,” he alleged while attacking Naidu.

Earlier, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to vindictive politics against the TDP leaders over rising anti-YSRCP sentiment in the rural local bodies’ elections.

He alleged that the arrest of party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu marked the peak of YSRCP’s vengeful activities amid the election process.

“It was clear that CM Reddy has been bent on taking vengeance against the North Andhra region. YSRCP would be there only for two years but the sarpanches would stay for the next five years,” he claimed.

According to Naidu, the fear of defeat in the Panchayati elections is allegedly causing YSRCP to unleash terror in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

“In Atchannaidu’s native Nimmada village, there were no clashes of any sort for the past 40 years. Now, tensions are being created there only for the narrow political gains. It should be ascertained first as to who has caused the tensions,” alleged the TDP supremo.

Naidu criticised YSRCP leader Duvvada Srinivas for allegedly storming into Atcahnnaidu’s village with his activists and asserted that there was photographic and video evidence of his storming and threatening, brandishing rods, knives and axes.

“But, the police did not file any case on the YSRCP gangsters. Instead, false cases were filed against Atchannaidu. Almost all sections of the IPC were slapped on the TDP leaders for no fault of his,” he alleged.

The TDP supremo also alleged that false cases were filed against Kala Venkatarao and Atchannaidu on the Ramatheertham incident, including other TDP leaders such as Kuna Ravi Kumar and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu being allegedly implicated in false cases.

The opposition leader claimed that Reddy will pay a heavy price for all these alleged oppressive activities as people will teach a strong lesson to YSRCP in the Panchayati elections.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.