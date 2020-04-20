Chandrababu turns 70, Jagan, Chiranjeevi greet him

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned 70 on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, superstar K. Chiranjeevi and the TDP and other party leaders greeted Naidu on the occasion.

“Best wishes to @ncbn garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Naidu, who served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for nearly a decade (1995-2004) and also as the first Chief Minister of new Andhra Pradesh (2014-2019), celebrated the birthday at his residence in Hyderabad at a simple function in view of coronavirus and lockdown.

Leaders of various parties and eminent persons from various walks of life greeted him through social media.

Superstar and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi wished Naidu a long and healthy life. “Your vision, your hard work and your dedication are exemplary,” he said.

Wishing Naidu a long life and good health to continue to serve people, senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “For the 40 plus years that I have known Naidu he has worked hard and with great dedication and vision every single day.”

TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu also greeted the TDP chief. “Hailing from a small village & growing to lead a powerful regional party that changed our lives, making AP & Telangana prosperous, @ncbn garu is one of a kind. He is 70 years young now. Our generation must aim to match not just his vision but his energy too,” he said

Source: IANS

