Chang’e-5 orbiter-returner enters Moon-Earth transfer orbit

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 12:49 pm IST
Beijing, Dec 13 : The orbiter-returner combination of China’s Chang’e-5 lunar probe conducted its second orbital manoeuver on Sunday and entered the Moon-Earth transfer orbit, according to the China National Space Administration.

Four 150N engines on the orbiter-returner combination ignited when they were 230 km away from the lunar surface and shut down after 22 minutes, Xinhua news agency quoted the administration as saying in a statement.

According to real-time monitoring data, the orbiter-returner combination entered the targeted orbit successfully.

Later, the spacecraft combination carrying lunar samples will conduct orbital correction during its journey to Earth.

When the time is right, the orbiter and returner will separate from one another, according to the administration.

The Chang’e-5, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner, was launched on November 24.

Its orbiter-returner combination completed its first orbital manoeuver on Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

