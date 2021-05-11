Change face mask every six hours: Medical experts

Hyderabad: Amid rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the medical experts have advised the public to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Bangalore based medical experts expressed their views in favour of double mask as it will reduce the risk enormously.

The medical experts have suggested that after every six hours the mask should be completely sanitized or replaced. One mask should not be use for more than 24 hours as its protection effect gets decrease and it is not good for health too.

In view of the Second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, several health organisations and medical experts have suggested wearing of double masks.

The medical experts have also expressed their views in favour of complete lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.