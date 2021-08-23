Change.org petition started against PM’s photo on vaccination certificate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on vaccination certificates has triggered a debate over the need for the photo of the head of the government on the personal document.

A petition on change.org has also been started demanding the government to replace PM’s photo on the vaccination certificate with the national flag.

Citing the reason for the demand, the petition mentioned, “The vaccine certificates are seen at other country’s immigrations hence Indian flag represents Indian pride”.

Earlier too, many netizens have raised questions over the PM’s photo on the vaccination certificates.

One of them has tweeted, “Just a question, why should my vaccine certificate have Modi’s photo when I have paid for my vaccine myself?”.

Just a question, why should my vaccine certificate have Modi’s photo when I have paid for my vaccine myself? — Sharad12265 (@Sharad122651) August 14, 2021

@mansukhmandviya why don’t you replace this image from tobacco packets and put our PM photo to spread awareness??#certificate #vaccine pic.twitter.com/t2J7udOGYi — Suvam Maheshwari (@suvee_official) August 12, 2021

A few months back, the West Bengal chief minister slammed Modi over his photograph on the vaccination certificate. She said, “He got his picture on the vaccine (certificates), it’s not a COVID vaccine, it’s a Modi vaccine. He has colleges in his name, stadiums in his name, vaccine in his name. It’s just a matter of time, he will soon rename India after his name”.

He got his picture on the vaccine (certificates), it's not a COVID vaccine, it's a Modi vaccine. He has colleges in his name, stadiums in his name, vaccine in his name. It's just a matter of time, he will soon rename India after his name: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/xqSFLNOXUv — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Although the minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply on August 10 tried to justify the need to print Modi’s photo on the vaccination certification, the issue did not come to end as a petition has been started on change.org (click here to sign).