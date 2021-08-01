Change.org petition started to save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College

Hyderabad: The students and alumni of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women (KNWPC) here have started a Change.org petition in another desperate attempt to save the college from being shut down and turned into a private engineering college.

In recent past, the Exhibition Society has denied rumours of the college shutting down. However, the students found their fears of imminent closure come true when the college name didn’t figure in the list of polytechnic colleges released by the Telangana Department of Education.

Five of the diploma courses in the college are to be discontinued while the remaining four courses are to be converted into self-finance courses. The Society’s response to discontinuing five courses was to claim that the courses were outdated which students have remarked is completely false.

The Society also claimed that they do not have the funds necessary to keep the college running. The petition titled ‘Save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College’ responding to the same remarks that the Society earns 10 to 15 crores from the Numaish exhibition conducted annually and demanded to know why the money cannot be used to aid KNWPC.

The petition also criticized the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyan Lakshmi schemes started by the Telangana government and blamed the government for prioritizing marriage of women over their education. At the time of writing this article, nearly 2000 citizens signed the petition to save the college from closure.