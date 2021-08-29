Changes in Afghanistan challenge for us, made us rethink our strategy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Ministry is very seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups amid these developments, said Singh.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Updated: 29th August 2021 2:31 pm IST
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh

Nilgiris: Commenting on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the changing equation in Afghanistan has come out as a challenge for the India.

He added that the scenario has led the country to change its strategy. “The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us. These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of QUAD underlines this strategy,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the Defence Services Staff Colleges.

“These ‘Integrated Battle Groups’ will be new groups to fight against the enemies. Under this, extremely lethal, brigade-sized agile and self-reliant fighter formations will be made,” he added.

“Quick decision-making is an important factor during wars. These groups will not only facilitate faster decision-making but also increase the number of integrated fighting units,” stated Singh.

