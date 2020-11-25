Changes in Delhi Metro services in wake of farmers’ movement

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The services of Delhi Metro will be affected on Thursday due to the farmers’ movement. Farmer organisations from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have called for ‘Dilli chalo’ march on November 26 against the new farm laws. Hence, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory as a precautionary measure.

According to the DMRC, the Delhi Metro services will be disrupted at some selected station across all its lines till 2 p.m. This will cause inconvenience at the stations touching borders. Actually, the step has taken on the request of the Delhi Police to avoid rush in wake of farmers’ rally and Covid-19 pandemic.

Various farmer outfits are creating pressure on the Central government to roll back the three new agriculture laws. The farmers have formed an united front for the purpose.

According to the information, the movement has received the support from over 500 organisations. On the other hand, seeing the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the administration has not granted permission to hold any rally.

At the Yellow Line, people will not be able to avail the services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya section. On the Red Line, services will be disrupted between Dilshad Gardan and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar stations. These apart, metro will not be available at the Kashmiri Gate to Badarpur Border route between Badarpur Border and Mewla Maharajpur.

However, Airport and Rapid Metro sections will remain unaffected. Along with this, services will be resumed at all sections after 2 p.m.

The Delhi Police have also made it clear to the farmers that do not participate in any protest. If they come to Delhi, they will have to face strict legal action.

According to the information, various farmer outfits had sought permission to hold protest in Delhi but as per the recent guidelines of the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), none permission has been given to them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.