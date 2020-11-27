Chaos at Tikri border as protesters clash with police

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Delhi Police had to resort to use of water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse a menacing march of protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. The farmers clashed with security forces to breach the national capital borders as they protested against the new Farm laws.

Many farmers at Tikri border were seen trying to break the security ring of paramilitary and Delhi Police, who are loaded with tear gas guns and other measures to halt the marches.

Heavy trucks and trolleys have been placed by Delhi Police in the way of the marchers but these were being pushed, shoved and forced to be removed by farmers. They tied ropes to the trolleys they brought with them to clear the way.

Metro stations at bordering areas have been closed by DMRC in view of the farmers protests.

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” DMRC tweeted.

Delhi police is making continuous announcements to request the farmers not to march forward, However, the farmers who have gathered in large numbers have not given any heed to the repeated requests and are trying to enter Delhi.

Mild lathi-charge was also done to push back the farmers as they tried to cross the security ring at the Tikri border.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at Singhu border where Delhi Police fired many tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers from entering the capital.

Senior police officers are themselves monitoring the Delhi border situation and have also tried to negotiate with the farmers earlier this morning.

Source: IANS

