Charge sheet against Azam Khan for his Amar Singh remarks

Rampur: The Rampur police have filed a charge sheet against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his alleged remarks against late Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh’s family. He has been charged with promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred among people.

Amar Singh had lodged an FIR against Azam Khan at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow in 2018.

The case was later transferred to Azeemnagar police station in Rampur as the incident took place at the Jauhar University.

According to the police officials, in 2018, during an interview at the private university, Azam Khan had allegedly threatened to throw acid on Amar Singh’s family.

In the complaint, Amar Singh had alleged that Azam Khan said communal riots would stop in the country if people like Amar Singh were eliminated. Such statements stoke communal tensions, Amar Singh had stated in his complaint.

Azeemnagar SHO Ravindra Kumar confirmed: “Azam Khan has been charge-sheeted under the charges of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, making comments against national integration, deliberate and malicious act intended to insult the region or beliefs of certain class of citizens, defamation and criminal intimidation.”

There are more than a hundred criminal cases registered against Azam Khan at different police stations of the Rampur district. The SP MP is presently lodged in Sitapur jail.