Charge sheet filed against 44 people in connection with CAA protests

Muzaffarnagar: A special investigation team probing into the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district last year during protests against the amended citizenship law has filed a charge sheet against 44 people, police said.

A case was registered against several people for damaging properties during the protest on December 20 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

Source: PTI

