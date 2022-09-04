Charges framed against AAP’s Sanjay Singh for 2008 protest in UP

Police have filed the chargesheet in the matter against all 36 people.

Published: 4th September 2022
AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sultanpur: Charges have been framed against 14 people including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Samajwadi Party MLA Anoop Sanda by a local court here in connection with a street protest against the power department in 2008.

Charges were framed against 14 people on Saturday by MP-MLA Court Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav, AAP MP’s lawyer Madan Singh said on Sunday.

In 2008, a case was registered against 36 people, including District President Raghuveer Yadav, besides Singh and Sanda, for protesting against the electricity department by sitting on the road in front of Jamal Gate of the city.

The protest had reportedly led to a traffic jam with the demonstrators blocking the road.

Singh was present in the court when charges were framed against him.

