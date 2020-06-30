Dr Anwer who treats Delhi riots victims named in Chargesheet

NEW DELHI: A doctor named in a riot-related charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police has sent a shockwaves in the medical fraternity.

According to media reports, the only crime of the 40-year-old Dr MA Anwer was that he offered emergency treatment to scores of victims when violent communal clashes broke out in February across northeast Delhi.

Following the Delhi riots, Dr Anwer and his brother Dr Meraj Ekram provided emergency medical services to nearly 500 patients irrespective of religion .

Dr Anwar, who founded Al-Hind Hospital in 2017 hailed by his neighbours as a good samaritan and an “angel” has been named in the chargesheet for the conspiracy of violence.

False allegations

The Indian Express quoted Dr Anwer as saying, “I am aware that my name has been mentioned in the chargesheet. Neither I organised, nor did I participate in the protest because I was always busy. In fact, a few times I told the local police that commuting in the area is a problem due to the protest and it should be cleared out. My name has been dragged in this simply because I treated people in the hospital during the riots. I am being dragged in this case because I showed basic humanity. I am being targeted. These are false allegations.”

Drew criticism

The Delhi Police were heavily criticised for their handling of the investigation in various quarters including civil society groups and the medical fraternity.

Condemning the act by the Delhi Police, Dr Harijit Singh Bhatti, national president of Progressive Medicos and Scientist Forum, tweeted, “Most inhuman act by Delhi Police, Dr Anwar who risked his own life & saved many wounded victims of riots by operating his private clinic free of cost was mentioned in the chargesheet as culprit.I was expecting some honour for him from govt but this is the honour he gets #Shameful”

Most inhuman act by Delhi Police, Dr Anwar who risked his own life & saved many wounded victims of riots by operating his private clinic free of cost was mentioned in the chargesheet as culprit.I was expecting some honour for him from govt but this is the honour he gets #Shameful pic.twitter.com/tQ7Dj57qMN — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) June 27, 2020

Indian American Muslim Council on its twitter handle wrote, “With each passing day, the Delhi Police’s pogrom script is targeting more innocent Muslims and Sikhs. Dr MA Anwar, who provided emergency treatment to dozens of riot victims, has now been named as the organiser of a protest that led to violence.”

With each passing day, the Delhi Police’s pogrom script is targeting more innocent Muslims and Sikhs. Dr MA Anwar, who provided emergency treatment to dozens of riot victims, has now been named as the organiser of a protest that led to violence. https://t.co/df16nqzKgY — IndianAmericanMuslimCouncil (@IAMCouncil) June 27, 2020

Human rights activist and former civil servant Harsh Mander termed the Delhi Police move “unfortunate”.

In February, the northeastern parts of the national capital were rocked by communal violence that claimed at least 53 lives and injured many people.