CHARITY AND FEEDING A FASTING PERSON

By Ismail Ahmed|   Published: 27th April 2021 12:38 pm IST

The best charity is given in Ramadan:

The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam) said, “The best charity is that given in Ramadan.” (At-Tirmithi).

Charity extinguishes sins, and expiates evil deeds

The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), said:“Charity extinguishes sin as water extinguishes fire.” [At-Tirmithi]

Charity increases wealth:

The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), said: “Allah The Almighty Says, ‘O son of Adam, spend and I will spend on you.” [Muslim]

Therefore let us give as much as we can in the way of Allah and know that it is an expiation of sin and will cause a long term increase in our wealth in this world and immense good deeds in the next world!

Gaining the reward of a fasting person:

“Whoever provides food for breaking of the fast for a fasting person receives the reward of the fasting person, without the reward of the fasting person being reduced in any way.”[Tirmidhi & Ibn Majah]

Then let us feed as many people as we can, whether it is our family, relatives and friends, people at the local Masjid and especially the poor and destitute.

