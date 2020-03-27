Charminar Dawakhana ready to handle Covid-19 victims

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammad Ehsan Farooqui, In-charge Principal of Government Nizamia Unani Hospital and Tibbi College (NUHTC), said that the District Medical Education Department has selected Nizamia Hospital for Covid-19 Level One patients.

He told a TV channel that people with symptoms of pneumonia, flu, cough, cold and breathing would be quarantined at his hospital. Patients with serious symptoms will be sent to central hospital which is located at Erragadda for further investigations.

People who have come into contact with Covid-19 victims or those who have come in contact with the people coming from abroad will also be admitted at this hospital.

The hospital will start working for coronavirus cases from tomorrow (March 28). The treatment will be free of cost.

Dr Farooqui said his hospital has facility of 180 beds. The college classrooms have also been converted into wards. Cleaning and sanitization process have already been put in place.

Two hundred doctors will be available round-the-clock, including Sundays to attend to the patients. The hospital is trying to provide all treatment facilities to the patients.

He informed that small hospitals in the city have been closed down owing to lockdown in the State.

The hospital is located near Charminar opposite to Makkah Masjid. It is known by the masses as “Charminar Dawakhana”

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.