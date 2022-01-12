Charminar pedestrian corridor at last phase of completion

Hyderabad: The work for the pedestrian corridor launched to develop Charminar and its surrounding area is in its last phases.

A large number of foreign Indian tourists from different Indian states and cities come to see the 400 year’s old historic Charminar. The state government launched a pedestrian corridor project to develop the iconic monument and its surrounding areas which is nearing it’s completion.

This project at a cost of Rs. 60.02 crore is being executed in cooperation with two government departments. The GHMC is spending Rs. 11.2 8 crore to develop six surrounding areas while The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority is spending Rs.48.74 crore to execute 7 development projects.

Traffic hurdles are being removed from the busy lalbazar shopping areas. Four iconic Arches around Charminar are being renovated to bring back its past Glory.

The areas at Chudi Bazar, Murgi Chowk and Clock Tower are also given a face-lift.

Telangana state minister for Urban Development KTR is taking keen interest in the development of the old city. Recently he held a meeting with higher officials to instruct them to complete the Charminar pedestrian corridor as soon as possible.