Charminar police arrests burglar, 31 Lakh recovered

By SM Bilal Published: 7th August 2020 10:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Charminar police on Friday arrested a offender involved in a theft case and recovered stolen property worth Rs 31.3 lakh, from his possession.

According to Incharge DCP South zone, Gajarao Bhupal, the ofender Mohammed Nasir a resident of Fathima Nagar in Vattepally in Falaknuma has been involved in several theft cases in Hyderabad.

He has been working a salesman for a textile shop in Charminar at Rikabgunj and addicted to bad vices. On August 4, midnight Nasir allegedly broke open the lock of a departmental store in Charminar area and sneaked in. He opened the cash counter drawer, stole Rs 35 lakh apart from gold and silver jewellery and fled with the booty.

In this connection the Charminar police have booked a case and with the help of CCTV footage from surveillance cameras, the crime team of Charminar police arrested Nasir and recovered the stolen property.

Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close