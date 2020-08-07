Charminar police arrests burglar, 31 Lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The Charminar police on Friday arrested a offender involved in a theft case and recovered stolen property worth Rs 31.3 lakh, from his possession.

According to Incharge DCP South zone, Gajarao Bhupal, the ofender Mohammed Nasir a resident of Fathima Nagar in Vattepally in Falaknuma has been involved in several theft cases in Hyderabad.

He has been working a salesman for a textile shop in Charminar at Rikabgunj and addicted to bad vices. On August 4, midnight Nasir allegedly broke open the lock of a departmental store in Charminar area and sneaked in. He opened the cash counter drawer, stole Rs 35 lakh apart from gold and silver jewellery and fled with the booty.

In this connection the Charminar police have booked a case and with the help of CCTV footage from surveillance cameras, the crime team of Charminar police arrested Nasir and recovered the stolen property.