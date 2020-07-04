Chartered flight from Dubai with 172 passengers lands in Jaipur

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 9:53 am IST
Jaipur: A chartered flight from Dubai, carrying 172 people of Rajasthan, landed at the Jaipur International Airport here on Friday, authorities said.

The flight was arranged by the Rajasthan Business and Professionals Group (RBPG) in Dubai, officials said.

“A chartered flight from Dubai carrying 172 passengers landed at Jaipur airport today afternoon,” Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said.

“All passengers were provided with food packets in the chartered flight from Dubai to Jaipur,” Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, a member of RBPG, told PTI from Dubai.

RBPG chairman G R Mehta said three needy passengers were given free air tickets for the flight.

He said the chartered flight was managed at discounted fares by Praveen Chaudhary of Al Saffron Travel in Dubai.

Source: PTI
