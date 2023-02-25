ChatGPT-driven smart home voice assistant coming soon

San Francisco: US-based artificial intelligence company Josh.ai, which is known for developing the voice-controlled home automation system, has started working on a prototype integration using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Turn on the lights, how is the temperature, you might have asked such questions to your voice assistants like Alexa or Siri, but instead of such questions, imagine your voice assistant could also respond to nebulous comments like “I’ve had a tough day; What’s a good way to relax?

According to Alex Capecelatro, co-founder of the Josh.ai home automation system, that’s the potential of voice assistants powered by new AI language models.

“We are thrilled to be working on bringing the best of Josh.ai and ChatGPT together to create something truly remarkable – a solution where one plus one equals three. By combining our strengths, we envision delivering an AI experience that is beyond what any smart home is capable of,” he said.

Moreover, Capecelatro explained by giving some examples of how ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant would work.

“Ok Josh, tell me a bedtime story”, where Josh.ai + ChatGPT will provide stories based on the location of the home and other factors unique to the family.

“Ok Josh, the kids are coming in and it’s getting dark can you make sure the kitchen is ready for them?” where Josh.ai + ChatGPT can properly prepare the space.