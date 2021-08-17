Cheapest smartphone in the world: JioPhone Next price, specifications leaked

Jio announced JioPhone Next at its 44th Annual General Meeting. Chairman of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani, declared that the device would make India “2G – mukt”. The excitement remains the same now as it was when Reliance Jio partnered with Google to launch an “ultra – affordable” 4G Android smartphone in the country.

The device, named JioPhone Next, is set to be launched on September 10, 2021 and claims to be far more affordable than any other smartphone in the country. There are also leaked images of the boot splash screen which have been leaked saying “Created with Google” showcasing Jio and Google’s partnership on this phone.

The price of the device has not been made official yet, but according to a tipster, the smartphone is estimated to cost around Rs 3,499 in India, which would make it the cheapest smartphone.

Interesting branding on the JioPhone Next's boot animation: "Created with Google." pic.twitter.com/iyFUIWjTpK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 12, 2021

The details of the smartphone have emerged online and reveal more about the device. The model number LS-5701-J with a display of 1440×720 pixels would reportedly feature the Qualcomm 215 SoC and runs Android 11 (Go edition). The device is said to come with 2 or 3GB RAM and 16 or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage. The phone would be equipped with a 13 MP OmniVision OV13B10 sensor on the back and an 8 MP front camera. The phone also boasts about a 2500mAh battery and 4G VoLTE.

Brand Jio Model Next OS Android 11 (Go Edition) Storage 16/32 GB RAM 2/3 GB Processor Qualcomm 215 Camera 8 Megapixel Battery 2500 mAh Jio Next Specs

In addition, previous leaks suggested the likelihood of the device having Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity, with pre – installed Duo Go and Google Camera. Other popular Google features like Google Assistant, automatic read aloud of screen text, language translation are also expected to be included in the device.

The company will release more details of the smartphone before the September 10th launch.