Cheating complaint filed against BJP Jambagh corporator

Hyderabad: The AIMIM candidate Jambagh division J Ravindra on Thursday filed a complaint with Abids police against Rakesh Jaiswal from BJP Party elected Corporator.

The petitioner alleged that in the recently held GHMC Polls-2020, BJP candidate had suppressed and concealed vital facts and filed “False Affidavit on Oath”, before the Returning Officer that he has got two kids whereas on reality he has got three kids making him to be eligible to contest the GHMC Elections as per the Laws prevailing in force.

The MIM candidate also alleged that BJP candidate has failed to submit and suppressed vital facts about his immovable properties which he owns and also he is due Lakhs towards payment of property tax dues to be payable to the GHMC, which is nothing but giving “False Declaration”.

The suppression of facts and stating that he has got two children in his affidavit is nothing but cheating and a “False Statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence”Rakesh Jaiswal is liable for prosecution under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 cheating also under other relevant laws.

The police have acknowledge the complaint and investigation is underway.