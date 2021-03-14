Cheats posing as DSIIDC officials to dupe people arrested

New Delhi, March 14 : Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing has arrested two cheats who posed as Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials to dupe applicants for industrial plots, police said on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Vikram Saxena and Mithun Bhatnagar.

According to police, Saxena used to work as an agent at DSIIDC and helped persons to complete their file work. He came to know that in 1996, DSIIDC (then known as Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation or DSIDC) had launched a scheme for industrial plots in Patparganj.

In order to cheat persons, Saxena and others started a company in the name of Dev Sewa Income Development Company (DSIDC) and opened a bank account in its name in IndusInd Bank, Rajouri Garden.

“They got the list of names and addresses of rejected applicants of this scheme from the official website of DSIIDC. Saxena, along with his brother Ajay Saxena and brother-in-law Mithun Bhatnagar, started contacting the rejected applicants, while impersonating DSIIDC officials,” DCP, Economic Offences Wing, Mohammad Ali said.

Assuring these plot buyers to re-allot the plots for which they had applied, they started taking demand drafts in the name of DSIDC from them and deposited the same in account they had set up. In this manner, the accused persons cheated a large number of victims to the tune of R. 8 crore, the DCP said.

