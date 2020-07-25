Chechnya has Europe’s biggest, most beautiful mosque

By Waris

Shali [Chechnya]: Europe’s biggest and most beautiful mosque was inaugurated on Friday 23 August 2019. Named after the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), the marble decorated mosque can accommodate 30,000 people inside and another 70,000 in the ground which is decorated with flowering plants and sprinklers. The Moscow Times has reported.

Shali

The mosque is constructed in Chechen town of Shali, Russia. Shali has a population of 54,000 people located just outside the regional capital Gronzy. An Uzbeki architect designed the mosque built on an area of 9,700 square metre.

When it was inaugurated, several dignitaries from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were present. Muslim World League secretary general Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al Isssa delivered the first Friday sermon.

President Putin

President Putin did not attend the opening ceremony, however, he commended the inauguration of the mosque saying it was of great importance to the region and the Chechen Republic. The nation.ae has reported.