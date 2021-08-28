Check alternate routes to avoid Tank Bund route on Sunday evening

Hyderabad: An idea supported by state MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, city traffic police is all set to implement the vehicular traffic restriction at Tank Bund on Sunday evening, from 5pm to 10 pm.

The move is being taken up on an experimental basis to make the area around Hussain Sagar more pedestrian friendly.

City police commissioner earlier this week said that Tank Bund will be barricaded from both sides, but a 200-metre stretch on either side (Telugu Talli flyover and Secunderabad) would be earmarked for parking vehicles. Vehicles will be barred from entering the area in between.

Alternative routes such as Necklace Road and Lower Tank Bund were suggested to reach destinations during the restricted time, police said.

Here is a route map for the restrictions which the traffic police released.

Here are the alternative routes for vehicles to avoid the Tank Bund area:

Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayat Nagar.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund – Katta Maisamma Temple – Telugu Talli Flyover.

Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Ghosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

Parking places

For visitors of Tank Bund coming from Ambedkar Statue side, traffic police advised parking spots at:

Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi. Dr. Cars. New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar Near Andhra Secretariat

For visitors of Tank Bund coming from Karbala maidan side, traffic police advised parking spots at: